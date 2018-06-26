Ambrose Place hidden gardens revealed

Paul and Sandra Baker, mayor and mayoress of Worthing, officially opened Ambrose Place back gardens to celebrate these being open to the public for 35 years.

More than £7,000 was raised on Sunday by 855 visitors to the selection of gardens on display at the grade two listed Regency terrace in the centre of Worthing.

Paul and Sandra Baker, mayor and mayoress of Worthing, officially opened Ambrose Place back gardens. Picture by Mark Potter

The money raised will go to National Garden Scheme charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie Cancer Care, Carers Trust, Queen's Nursing Trust and Hospice UK.

Homemade refreshments were available all day as well as some gardens selling plants. All the gardens are rectangular but are varied in style and design, so visitors took ideas away with them for their own gardens.

