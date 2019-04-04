Ambulances respond to person falling from ladder outside Three Fishes pub in Worthing

Two ambulances have been called to a person falling from a ladder in Worthing town centre.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said an ambulance and an ambulance car were called to an incident outside the Three Fishes pub in Chapel Road at about 1pm this afternoon (April 4).

Ambulances in Chapel Road

A person had fallen about 10ft from a ladder, the spokesman said, and suffered ankle injuries.

They were then taken to Worthing Hospital for further treatment, the spokesman added.

A spokesman from the Three Fishes said they were unaware of any work going on outside of the pub and the incident was not related to the Three Fishes.