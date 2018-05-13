An invitation to royal wedding celebrations

A Rustington care home will be opening its doors to the community for a celebration fit for a prince.

Darlington Court, The Leas, is inviting people to join the party and raise a glass for the royal wedding on Saturday, May 19 from 11am to 1pm.

Nikki Burke, home manager, said: “Celebrating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day is not only a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together, but it’s also a great reminiscence activity for residents, particularly for those living with dementia.

“Many of the residents love to talk about the Queen and her life, so celebrating the marriage of her youngest grandson is a great talking point for us here at Darlington Court.”

The home will be decorated with union jack bunting and residents will have homemade crowns and British flags to wave during a live screening of the wedding.

Nikki added: “We’re looking forward to bringing the bunting out once again for a day of celebrations, and we hope the local community will join us in raising a glass to the royal couple.”

For more information, contact Julie Bartholomew, customer relations manager, on 01903 863580 or julie.bartholomew@careuk.com.