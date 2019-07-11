Angmering Flower and Produce Show attracts high number of entries and 400 visitors in two hours

Visitors commented on the wonderful smell as they arrived for the Angmering Village Flower and Produce Show, as the perfume from the beautiful roses and sweet peas drifted around the barn.

The show was once again held in the beautiful gardens and barn of Pigeon House, by kind permission of Peter and Martina Blake.

Entries to the flower and vegetable classes were good, considering the sporadic weather leading up to the show, and judges were impressed with the standard in the floral art classes, where the number of entries was extremely high.

The cookery judge tasted a large number of entries, including at least ten carrot cakes, and said she was pleased to see the amount of people taking part.

In arts and crafts, the beaded bracelets were hotly contended, by both adults and children, so they were judged separately.

The children’s classes included entries from the Brownies and Guides, which presented a good challenge for other entrants.

Stallholders were kept busy, as there were nearly 400 visitors over the two hours.

David Stubbings’ sweet peas were judged best flower in show and Shona Waller was runner-up with her rose. David also won the Joan Smith Memorial Cup for most points in flowers and the Peter Millam Sweetpea Cup.

John Millam won the Sutton Shield for best vegetable with his onions. He also won the Hugh Blake Cup for fruit, the Rucklidge Cup for vegetables and the Serena Blake Cup in the funny section.

Other trophy winners were: Helen Gayler, best newcomer; Martina Blake, Angmering Village Centenary Cup for best floral art and DarlingtonTrophy for floral art; Anne Hampson, Holmes Trophy for roses and Angmering Framing and Stitches Cup for crafts; Mrs A. Macleod, Ben Whiting Memorial Cup for her hanging basket; Gill Partington, Tall Trees Cup for cookery; Joy Redding, Manor Nurseries Cup for pot plants; Christine Redding, Kelynack Cup for children runner-up; Leslie Partridge, Angmering Society Cup for art and photography.