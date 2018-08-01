Angmering nursery owner files complaint after ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

A nursery owner has filed a complaint to Ofsted after an ‘inadequate’ rating.

The Oftsed report, published on July 24 after a visit on July 12, said that Beech Tree Childcare at Worthing Rugby Football Club in Roundstone Lane, Angmering, had safeguarding issues, such as accurately recording children’s attendance. The report also mentioned hygiene issues, like disposing of used tissues.

Heather Harmer, owner and manager of the nursery, said: “Naturally, we are very disappointed with the outcome of this inspection, but confident that things are already in place to address the areas highlighted by Ofsted.

“We have already had a meeting with parents to keep them informed and are pleased we have their full support.

“A complaint has gone into Ofsted about the inspection, as this isn’t a true reflection of the high quality of care that children receive at Beech Tree.”

The report mentioned a ‘significant event’ which contributed to the inadequate rating. Heather said: “Ofsted have confirmed that the signficant event mentioned in the report is a significant event in my personal life, and it has no bearing on my ability to run Beech Tree.”

She added that she had the ‘full support’ of Worthing Rugby Football Club, and no parents had taken their children out of the nursery due to the inspection, with more children starting in the coming weeks.

Click here to read more stories, including a metal detectorist who found a couple’s lost wedding ring, why sewage tankers have been spotted near Littlehampton seafront, and a priest who has retired after 28 years of service.