Angmering traders give out free Christmas gifts to children

Traders in Angmering have embraced the Christmas spirit by giving out free gifts to children over the festive period.

According to Pat Turner, manager of Angmering Framing and Stitches, the idea was to repay their customers for their loyalty.

Father Christmas in his grotto at the Angmering traders festive evening, held on December 5. Picture: Empire Environmental Services Ltd

Read more:

Gatwick Airport drones: ‘Deliberate act but not terror related’, say police

On-the-run murderer who was found hiding under mattress is sentenced for fleeing Ford prison

Woman sexually assaulted in Worthing attack

She said: “The traders do it every year to thank the village for supporting them.

“Every year, we try to give as much back as we can, such as the grotto.”

On December 5, the Angmering traders hosted a festive evening for the village, including a Santa’s grotto.

On the night, 284 presents were handed out to children who met Father Christmas – but there were more left over.

So Pat, who organised the Christmas event, decided to be a surrogate for Mr Claus and hold on to the gifts at her shop in Angmering High Street. Last Wednesday, she said she still had 38 parcels ready to dish out to passing youngsters.

The gifts, which are worth around £2 each, include books, children’s puzzles, crayons, toy cars, trucks, ponies and even a paint your own money box set.

She said she would be handing out the gifts until the New Year, and thanked those involved with the event for making it a success.