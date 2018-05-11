Announcement on Worthing Bypass to come this month

An announcement on the Worthing Bypass scheme is set to come this month, the project manager has confirmed.

Speaking at the announcement of the Arundel Bypass route today, Valerie Stephens, senior project manager at Highways England, confirmed the news.

She said that there were 'difficult decisions' to be made surrounding the project: "There has been a public consultation of one option. It isn't a terribly popular option so we need to make sure we have done all we can, and we will see what the announcement will be."

Campaigners have criticised the single £69million option Highways England put forward to improve the road in a consultation last year, which involved tweaks to six junctions between Worthing and Lancing and making sections of the road a dual carriageway.

The Bypass Not A27 Throughpass group has posted signs along the A27 in Worthing, and is campaigning for a bypass around the town.