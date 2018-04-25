Anti-litter campaign hopes to boost pride in Lancing

‘Clear it up, pick it up or pay up – this is the message of an ongoing litter and dog fouling campaign in Lancing.

The joint campaign run by Lancing Parish Council and resident group Keep Lancing Lovely was launched at an event at the end of March on Lancing Beach Green.

A gazebo provided by Blue Dawg Entertainments hosted information stalls, an activity table and music, while residents were encouraged to take photographs with the campaign mascots.

Gloria Eveleigh, chairman of Lancing Parish Council, said: “The campaign has been set up in response to many concerns expressed by Lancing residents about the amount of litter and dog poo that is not picked up and placed in the bins in Lancing’s green spaces and also throughout the village.”

The campaign will continue throughout this month and May, with posters displayed around the village – including several designed by pupils at Seaside Primary School in Freshbrook Road, Lancing.

The campaign’s mascots will also be spotted at the green handing out information.

Mrs Eveleigh said of the campaign motto: “It is hoped that it will bring about a culture change within the community and its visitors to heighten their pride in our surroundings and remind people of their responsibility to keep Lancing litter and dog poo free.

“A clean and healthy environment will increase the number of visitors to our village, thus boosting our economy and assisting our regeneration.”

For several months, the parish council has been considering introducing fixed penalty notices for litter and dog fouling at Lancing Beach Green.

It is currently in discussion with Adur District Council about how to pursue the initiative, Mrs Eveleigh confirmed, adding: “Meanwhile the campaign continues with the aim of awareness raising and culture changing.”