Appeal after man stabbed in Worthing

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found with a stab wound in Worthing,

The man was found in Rowlands Road on Wednesday (10 January), police said.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton at about 11.17pm where he was treated for his injury, according to police.

It is believed the injuries may have been sustained in the area earlier that evening, police said.

Detective Constable Michelle Jewiss said: “We are trying to establish the circumstances of this and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the stabbing or who has any information.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1244 of 10/01.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.