Appeal after phone theft at Shoreham supermarket

Police have released an image of two people they would like to identify after a phone was stolen at a supermarket in Shoreham.

The phone, a rose gold Samsung Galaxy S7, was stolen at Tesco, at the Holmbush Centre in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham, a police spokesman said.

It was last seen in the victim’s basket at the self-service checkout at 12.40pm on Tuesday (December 12), confirmed police.

Anyone with any information about the man and woman in the picture, please report online or call 101 quoting reference 252 of 13/12.