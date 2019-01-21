Appeal after windows damaged at three Worthing takeaways

Police are appealing for information after the windows of three takeaways in Worthing were damaged last week.

The damage was caused to three takeaways in Salvington Road, Worthing, in the early hours of Friday, January 18, according to police.

One of the broken windows. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police/Facebook

A spokesman said: "We are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to call us quoting reference 112 of 18/01/2019."

Oz's Charcoal Grill, Hot Spot Indian Takeaway and King Pizza and Kebab were all affected.

