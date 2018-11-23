Appeal for Sussex entries to take part in The Great British Bake Off

Keen bakers across Sussex are being invited to enter the tenth series of The Great British Bake Off.

Love Productions have announced that applications are now open for the popular competition, this year won by Rahul Mandal.

The deadline for all applications is January 6 and the website to apply is www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk

The production company is keen to hear from anyone who thinks they can compete in the Bake Off tent and face the judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

West and East Sussex contestants in previous series have included: Sarah-Jane Willis and Cathryn Dresser (Series 3), Miranda Gore Browne (Series 1) and Julia Chernogorova (Series 8).