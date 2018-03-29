Approval granted for 14 commercial units at Shoreham Port

Planning permission has been granted for a development of three blocks housing 14 new commercial units at Shoreham Port.

But councillors on Adur’s planning committee have delegated responsibility to council officers to agree on a sustainable transport contribution from the development.

West Sussex County Council had requested a £43,534 contribution from the applicant, Shoreham Port, to be spent on upgrading bus stops around the site.

But the applicant queried whether a contribution was necessary and the issue was not resolved before the meeting on Monday.

Councillor Brian Coomber said the scheme proposed by the county council was ‘vague’ and planning services manager Gary Peck told the committee: “If a contribution is to be sought, it does have to be for an identified, costed, specific scheme.”

Councillor Stephen Chipp said it seemed the figure had been ‘plucked from thin air’ before councillors agreed for officers to resolve the matter with the county council.

The units, based at the Lady Bee Industrial Park in Albion Street, will be used for business or storage and distribution.

The scheme also includes 37 car parking spaces and a cycle store for 24 bicycles.

Mr Chipp said he was in favour of the development, adding: “We need employment space.”

Councillor George Barton said: “I think it is a very attractive development.

Thinking of the industrial units around it, I think it will lift the area.”

Tim Hague, director of property and development at the port, said after the meeting: “We are delighted that the planning committee resolved to grant planning permission subject to consideration of the S106 contribution.

“The construction of Lady Bee Enterprise Centre will provide much needed business units, bring more jobs to Southwick and significantly improve the Lady Bee Marina area.”