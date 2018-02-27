Armed police called to incident in Worthing

Police, including armed officers, have been called to an incident in Worthing.

Police in Railway Approach in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police have gathered in Railway Approach in Worthing.

A number of police cars are on the scene and firearms units are in attendance.

A police spokesman confirmed officers were attending an ongoing incident in Chapel Road.

The spokesman confirmed there was no threat or harm to the general public but was unable to give any further information at this stage.