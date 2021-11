Sussex Police were called to a flat in Shelley Road at 3.15pm this afternoon (November 22) following concerns for a man’s welfare, a spokesman for the force said.

A police dog unit was also pictured at the scene, along with crews from the ambulance service.

The police spokesman added: “The immediate area has been secured to ensure public safety and nobody has been injured.

“There is not believed to be anyone else in the flat and officers have made contact with the man.”

