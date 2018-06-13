Arrest made after attempted house break-ins in Worthing and Lancing

A man has been arrested following three attempted break-ins in Worthing and Lancing, police confirmed.

Police received reports of a man attempting to break-in to two premises in Worthing, one in Montague Street and one in Ham Road, and a third in North Road, Lancing, a spokesman said.

The incidents occurred between 12.30am and 2am on Friday (8 June).

A 37-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of five counts of attempted burglary with intent to steal, confirmed police.

He was later released under investigation.

If you noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area at this time, report online or call 101 quoting reference 96 of 05/06.

Click here for police advice on how to prevent your property from being broken into.

