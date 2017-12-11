Award for Stormtrooper-marrying celebrant

A celebrant, who recently ‘married’ two Stormtroopers, has been crowned ‘Celebrant of the Year’ for the South East regional finals of The Wedding Industry Awards.

Claire Bradford of Creating Ceremony, based in Worthing, has also facilitated a surprise Star Trek proposal on stage at the Worthing Wormhole.

Claire was one of four finalists in the regional celebrant category and will go on to the national finals in January, where she will be up against the winners of seven other regions.

Claire is a recommended celebrant at many venues, including Cissbury, Worthing Dome, Long Furlong Barn, St Paul’s Arts Centre, Castle Goring and the Southern Pavilion.

Claire said: “I’m over the moon to win this award, and so pleased that we celebrants are finally getting some proper recognition.

“I get to tell amazing couples’ love stories, which is the best job in the world and I get an award for it. I still keep thinking I’m going to wake up.”