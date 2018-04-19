Award-winning ice cream parlour opens in town centre

An award-winning ice cream parlour has opened in Worthing town centre – and what a day to do it.

Perfectly timed for the 23°C heat we are experiencing today, Boho Gelato has opened its shop in 138 Montague Street, Worthing so customers can take full advantage of the sun.

Boho Gelato tweeted earlier to say: “Attention Worthing! It’s been a long long winter but Im happy to announce our Worthing shop will be opening its doors officially today and all weekend! Come and find us as 138 Montague Street.”

The shop sells 24 flavours which are constantly changing, coming from a list of more than 400 flavours that their staff make by hand, including Sour Cherry, Sea Salt Caramel and Cookies and Cream.

Its gelato ice creams have picked up a number of accolades, including first place for best food and drink producer at the Brighton & Hove Food Awards 2015.