Baby airlifted to hospital after falling into hot tub

A one-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital after falling into a garden hot tub on Saturday (August 24), Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said officers attended an address in Bognor Regis shortly before 4.30pm where the girl was reported to have fallen into water.

Ambulance personnel and Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance also attended.

A police spokesman said: “The child was resuscitated and flown to Southampton General Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”