Back to the start in quest to solve Sompting rat-run

A proposal to solve the ‘nightmare’ traffic in Sompting’s West Street has been rejected by county council officers.

Councillor George Barton had applied for a temporary traffic order to close Dankton Lane and Church Lane to vehicles from the A27 – a suggestion he said had received ‘phenomenal support’ from the community.

But the solution was turned down by the moderation panel at West Sussex County Council, who decided not to take any action over the issue.

Mr Barton said the result was ‘pretty awful’, adding: “I’m absolutely spitting feathers.”

On the recommendation of a cabinet member, he has resolved to ‘start again’ and apply for a temporary traffic order for Church Lane alone.

The application would see the road closed for 18 months on a trial basis, before potentially being extended.

Mr Barton said he was ‘doubtful’ the decision would be different but resolved to ‘keep fighting’.