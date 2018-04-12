Bank worker is helping homeless

News of a scheme providing temporary accommodation for homeless people inspired Brighton Marathon runner Frances Ralph to give her support.

She decided to run in aid of Worthing Churches Homeless Projects after reading about the Lyndhurst Road accommodation block being set up in Worthing.

Frances, who works for Worthing Santander, said: “The Lyndhurst article came up on my Facebook and I thought it would be great to support this upcoming project.

“We have had many homeless people come into Santander recently to set up bank accounts and we have relied on WCHP to help us to support them.

“We have gotten to know a lot of them and want to help. Everyone is an individual and everyone deserves a chance.

“I really like the structure of Lyndhurst, having a different section for men, another for women and one for couples, too. It’s really crucial for our community.”

As part of her training, Frances and the team at the Chapel Road branch have been using a cross trainer in the bank, completing several full days over weekends in the lead up to marathon day.

Caitlin Mulholland, a community fundraiser for the charity, said: “We are so grateful to have such a dedicated supporter to take on this challenge.

“Santander have always been great supporters of our charity and we are so grateful to Frances raising such vital funds and awareness for our charity.

“Rough sleeping has increased to about 35 in Worthing and we hope Lyndhurst will go some way to alleviating this problem. We would like to thank Roffey Homes for this amazing opportunity and the community for their kind words and support.”

Frances has raised more than £500 so far. Visit mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/francesralph1 to make a donation.

