Barclays announces plan to close branch in Steyning High Street

The last bank remaining in a busy high street is to close in the new year.

In recent years, Steyning High Street has lost its branches of Halifax, Lloyds Bank and HSBC.

Now, Barclays has written to customers to advise them of the Steyning High Street branch’s closure, which will happen on Friday, March 22, 2019.

In the letter, Nigel Taylor, Barclays’ community banking director for the Sussex and Surrey area, tells customers: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one; however, we are finding that fewer customers are using the branch to do their everyday banking.”

Barclays Steyning High Street branch is currently open from 9.30am to 2.30pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Mr Taylor goes on to say that, in line with the Access to Banking Standard, ‘we are committed to supporting customers and the community as much as we can during and after the closure’.

He added: “Over the coming weeks we will be speaking with our customers and contacting members of the local community, to understand the concerns they may have when the branch closes.”

Mr Taylor’s letter tells customers ‘there are many other ways’ they will be able to continue to bank with Barclays following the closure, and that ‘the nearest alternative Barclays branch will be Storrington’, although the Barclays website lists the Southwick and Worthing branches as being closer.

The closure means the only remaining ATM in Steyning will be inside the Co-op.

Barclays customers will be able to withdraw cash from there and at the Post Office, also in the High Street, where there will also be able to pay in cheques and cash.

