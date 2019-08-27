Beeding and Bramber summer show success, despite wind and rain spoiling many crops
Beeding and Bramber Horticultural Society’s summer show was affected by recent strong winds and heavy rains, which spoiled many flowers and crops, but saw an increase in entries for photography and floral art. There were plenty of visitors to the village hall on Saturday, so the refreshment, produce and raffle stalls were kept busy.
Chairman Pat Nightingale said: “With some of our main exhibitors away on holiday, the field was wide open for Roger Hornsby to take home most of the cups. At the end of a happy day, the many exhibitors and visitors judged the show to have been a success.” Other trophy winners were Liz Purches, Gary Pullen, Alan Baker, Graham Drawbridge, Brenda Carrick, Mary Levett, Helen Cosham, Julia Keywood and Elsie Stevens.
Margaret Tompsett. Photo by Derek Martin DM1985470a