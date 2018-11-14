Big sinkhole appears near Worthing Hospital

Crews are working to fix a sinkhole which has appeared in a road near Worthing Hospital.

Yesterday morning, a sinkhole was reported by NSL Parking on Homefield Road near Park Avenue in Worthing, not far from Worthing Hospital. According to them, it is about 1ft wide on the surface, but about 4ft wide just below the surface.

Staff put cones around the hole and contacted West Sussex Highways on Twitter, reporting a 'trickle of water entering the hole'.

In response yesterday, West Sussex Highways said they said they had requested Southern Water to attend within two hours due to the running water, but a team would make the area safe until their arrival.

This afternoon, a Southern Water spokesman said: "We were made aware of this situation yesterday by West Sussex County Council and one of our teams attended to make the hole safe.

"A team is currently on site to make full repairs. We're grateful to WSCC for making us aware of this problem."

Crews are attending a sinkhole on Homefield Road near Park Avenue in Worthing. Picture: NSL

