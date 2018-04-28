Bike challenge raises hundreds on Wear a Hat Day

A team of Worthing opticians raised £620 for Brain Tumour Research by cycling 200 miles on a static bike in-store.

Staff at Specsavers in Worthing took it in turns to face the challenge on the bicycle on the 9th annual Wear a Hat Day.

The team also wore a variety of headgear and encouraged customers to donate during the event, with funds raised going directly to Brain Tumour Research.

Cheryl Spray, store director, said: “We wanted to go the extra mile to support Wear a Hat Day this year and while the challenge was tough, the whole team had a lot of fun taking part.”

Specsavers stores nationwide were sponsoring the charity for the first time to raise awareness that routine eye tests can detect signs of brain tumours.

Cheryl added: “Many people are unaware that eye tests are not only critical for your eyes, but your wider health too. A routine test allows opticians to detect serious issues that can be both sight and, in some cases, life threatening – including brain tumours.

“We use sophisticated technology to help alert us to more serious health issues. This includes digital retinal photography, which takes a detailed image of the back of the eye – the only part of the body where the circulation of blood can be directly observed. Images can be compared on future visits to keep a watchful eye on a patient’s health.”

Wear A Hat Day has raised over £1million since it was launched by the charity Brain Tumour Research nine years ago, and the funds raised are used to build a network of experts to work on brain tumour research.