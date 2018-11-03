Bin man charged for putting hand in woman's mouth in Brighton assault

A refuse worker has been charged with assaulting a teenage woman in Brighton, police said.

Sussex Police said Marcus Antoniou has pleaded guilty to threats to kill and common assault on the woman, which happened on September 4.

According to police, at 11.50pm a 19-year-old woman was walking on Hodshrove Lane, near to Moulsecoomb Primary School, when she saw a man on a motorbike parked at the bottom of Hodshrove Lane junction with Lewes Road.

He grabbed her and pushed her against the railings. He put his hand in her mouth and she managed to bite his finger to get away, police said.

The 43-year-old, a refuse worker, from Stephens Road, Brighton, was arrested and charged. He pleaded guilty at Hove Crown Court yesterday (November 2). His sentence date is yet to be set.

A police spokesman said that detectives were continuing to investigate an incident earlier the same night.

An 18-year-old woman was grabbed near to Saunders Park in Brighton at 11.05pm on September 4. The man grabbed her, snatched her mobile from her hand and threw it into a nearby bush and threatened her, police said.



A passer-by heard her scream and intervened and the man walked off.

Anyone with information or who saw what happened is asked to contact police online quoting Operation Westdown.