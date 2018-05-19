Blaze breaks out in Littlehampton flat

A blaze broke out in a Littlehampton flat this afternoon (Saturday).

Crews from Littlehampton and Worthing were called to the three-storey flat block in South Terrace at about 12.16pm.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

The fire had broken out on the first floor balcony, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters used a high pressure hose reel, two triple extension ladders, and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the flames.

No one was reported as harmed and it was believed to have been an accidental fire.

Photos by Eddie Mitchell.