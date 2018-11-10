Bluebird Care Worthing launches new charity partnership to help employees in hard times

A Worthing home care service has announced a new charity partnership which aims to benefit its employees.

Bluebird Care Worthing will be working with the Care Workers Charity, which helps current, former or retired care workers who may face financial hardship.

Bluebird Care Worthing provides home care in the area

The organisation can award grants of up to £500 to support unexpected and unforeseen circumstances. This might include sudden unexpected illness or injury, loss of home or relationship break-downs.

Bluebird Care employees will have direct access to these services and new benefits initiated by the partnership.

Fiona Ryder, director of Bluebird Care Worthing, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the Care Workers Charity, who provide support for carers right across the country.

“Our staff always go beyond the call of duty to make sure the people we look after across Worthing are well looked after and supported in their own homes. The services provided by the charity will give Bluebird care assistants an even greater reason to feel valued in the workplace.”

The Care Workers Charity also offers online information and advice on a range of health and wellbeing topics. Anyone in any role employed within a registered provider such as Bluebird Care is eligible, including care staff, cleaners, office staff, caterers and managers.

Bluebird Care Worthing works with customers who live with dementia, physical disabilities and many other conditions. For more details, phone 01903 730026 or email worthing@bluebirdcare.co.uk.

