More than 2,500 runners took on the BM10k at 9am this morning (April 15), starting at Preston Park an ending at Brighton seafront.

The 10k race started just before the Brighton Marathon, which begins at 9.45am.

BM10k 2018 Pic: Bex Bastable

The men's course record was set by Adam Hickey in 2016 at 29:02, and the women's was set by Aly Dixon at 32:35 in 2014.