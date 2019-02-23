Body found in Brighton Marina

The body of a man has been found in the water at Brighton Marina following a search today (February 23).

Sussex Police have been working with coastguard teams to search the marina since the early hours of this morning, police have said.

Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Officers were notified at 12.45am that an object believed to be a body had been spotted near Victory Mews at the marina. Read the original story here: Search and rescue operation at Brighton Marina



Emergency services responded and a search was commenced in the area. Police are awaiting a dive team to recover the body, believed to be that of a man. The public are being asked to avoid the area to allow the recovery to take place, police said.

Next of kin are yet to be informed.

Police said there is no further information at the moment.