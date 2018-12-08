Body found in search for missing Sussex woman Simone Gibson

A body has been found in the search for missing Sussex woman Simone Gibson, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police were called on Saturday morning (December 8) by a member of the public to report the discovery of a woman’s body near the Chattri war memorial, Brighton.

Police said the body is believed to be that of missing 56-year-old Simone Gibson from Brighton. Next of kin have been informed.

A police spokesman said the death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has been passed to the Coroner’s Officer.

Sussex Police thanked the public and volunteers who offered their support during the extensive search.