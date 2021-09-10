Body of man found on Worthing beach, police confirm
A man’s body was discovered on the beach at Goring this morning, police have said.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 4:56 pm
The beach was cordoned off this morning following the sad find.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Marine Crescent, Goring-By-Sea, at around 6.30am on Friday (September 10) to reports of a body found on the beach.
“Officers attended and a man was sadly confirmed deceased. Enquiries are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.”