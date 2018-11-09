Bognor man charged after ‘serious assault’ in Littlehampton High Street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 23-year-old was seriously assaulted in Littlehampton High Street.

The victim, a man, suffered ‘significant head injuries’ and was taken to hospital after the attack between 3am and 3.30am on Sunday (November 4) – Sussex Police said.

He was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for treatment.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101 quoting serial 179 of 04/11.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers or call the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555111.

Police said Samuel Marner, 26, unemployed, of Hotham Gardens, Bognor Regis, has been charged with a Section 20 wounding offence in relation to the incident and bailed to appear before Worthing magistrates at 10am on Tuesday, December 11.