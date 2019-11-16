Bomb disposal team called to Worthing beach

A bomb disposal team is 'en route' to Worthing beach this afternoon, according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers will soon be joined by an Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team at the beach, which has reportedly been cordoned off between New Parade East and The Crab Shack.

Police

A spokesman said: "EOD is en route to the incident to give an assessment [on what's been found]."

This is a breaking news story and we will bring you updates as we get them.

Have you read?: Central Worthing hit by power cut