Both lifeboats called out for joint search

Littlehampton’s two lifeboats were called out on Saturday, following reports of an unoccupied, capsized canoe.

Littlehampton RNLI was paged by the coastguard shortly after 3pm.

A spokesman said both of Littlehampton’s RNLI’s lifeboats – Atlantic 85 lifeboat Renée Sherman and D Class Ray of Hope – and their volunteer crews launched five minutes apart and headed out in fine weather conditions towards the scene, one mile south of Littlehampton Harbour.

They added: “Both lifeboats commenced a planned search of the area, but nothing was found. During the later stages of the search one of the lifeboat crew reported possibly seeing an object underwater, so the search was extended to a wider area. Both lifeboats completed the planned search at 5.03pm, nothing was found, and the lifeboats were stood down, returning to the station at 5.39pm.”