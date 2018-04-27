BREAKING: House on fire in Findon Valley

Fire crews from Worthing are attending a house fire in Findon Valley, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

The two-storey detached property in Hurston Close has been half destroyed by the blaze, with firefighters still at the scene, a fire service spokesman said.

In the hour since an emergency call at 2pm, crews have used breathing apparatus and high pressure hoses to put out the flames but smoke and heat damage is now throughout, the spokesman added.

No injuries have been reported, he said.

More to follow.