BREAKING NEWS: £250m Arundel bypass route announced

Highways England has announced its preferred route for the A27 Arundel bypass.

After months of public consultation, it was announced at a press conference in Arundel this morning that a tweaked version of Option 5a was the route they had chosen.

The tweaked 5a option, which has been announced as the preferred choice by Highways England

A Highways England spokesman said the route had been altered to lessen the impact on Binsted and to remove as little ancient woodland as possible after listening to residents concerns.

Another public consultation will be held on the amendments to the route, with work expected to start in late 2020 and the road to open in 2023.

Highways England has announced its preferred route