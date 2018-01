Debenhams in Worthing has been evactuated this afternoon.

A fire service spokesman confirmed firefighters were called at 2.56pm today due to a ‘smell of burning’ at the South Street store, and two fire engines were parked outside.

To make sure no-one could go inside, two members of staff holding walkie talkies were standing outside the front doors.

They confirmed that the fire alarms had gone off, but could not comment further.