The Littlehampton Civic Centre is currently closed due to the discovery of a ‘suspect package’.

The building in Maltravers Road, which is home to Arun District Council, is currently closed while officials deal with the package.

In a tweet published at 1.20pm, a council spokesman said Bognor Regis Town Hall was still open.

A robot has been sent in by the bomb disposal squad to assess the package. Click here for the latest.