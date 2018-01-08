BREAKING NEWS: Worthing set to host first-ever gay pride event

Worthing is set to become a little more fabulous by hosting its first-ever gay pride event – but organisers need your help to get it off the ground.

The event is due to take place on Saturday, July 14 with a pride parade on the promenade, leading crowds to Beach House Grounds in Brighton Road.

Here, there will be a stage filled with live acts, which will entertain people from 2pm to 10pm with drag queen comperes and food, drink, craft and merchandise stalls.

Organisers hope to attract thousands of people to the event, which has a ‘carnival on the seaside’ theme, and will be raising money for West Sussex Coastal Mind and All Sorts Youth Project.

The plans have been approved by Worthing Borough Council, organisers said, but all costs need to be funded independently.

The pride committee has called for businesses to sponsor the event, which they expect to cost £20,000 when also taking into account security, lighting and fencing.

Committee member Josie Kelly said: “This will be the first time Worthing has hosted a pride event so it is very exciting and will be a very high profile event which we expect to attract in the region of 3,000 people.

“There will be some fantastic acts performing on our stage, along with a parade to take place earlier in the day.

“We are aiming to have plenty of other activities happening during the day and we are looking to involve local businesses too in bringing everyone together to celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of Worthing’s LGBT community.”

Before the main event, there will be a Worthing Pride doggy show held on the morning in Denton Gardens.

The pride team are currently in the process of making a website and Facebook page for the event, and will be hosting a launch night on Thursday, February 8 at 7pm at The Libertine pub in Portland Road, Worthing.

To sponsor Worthing Pride, email info@worthingpride.co.uk.