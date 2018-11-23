Brighton cat stabbings: police launch investigation

Police have launched an investigation following reports of a series of cat stabbings in Brighton.

Officers say there have been a number of further incidents of injured of dead cats after the suspected stabbing of a pet in Ditchling Rise on Monday (November 19).

Two officers have now been allocated to investigate the reports and establish whether there may be links between those that have not been shown to be attacks by other animals or accidental injury.

PC Andy Chapman said: “We are taking these incidents very seriously and we have already spoken at the North Laine local action team meeting.

“In total, seven reports have been made since mid-September of which two have been confirmed as highly likely to be stabbing injuries.

“We understand the impact and emotional distress caused to the owners of much-loved pets and we are determined to put an end to these attacks.

“However, we do need help from the public. I urge anyone with information or who believes that their pet has been the victim of a deliberate, malicious attack is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Diverge.”

