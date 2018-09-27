Brighton & Hove Albion star helps kick off term at Southwick school

A Brighton and Hove Albion player helped pupils at a Southwick primary school celebrate the start of a new school term by dropping in to take part in a PE lesson.

Defender Bernardo Fernandes da Silva Junior visited Eastbrook Primary Academy, in Manor Hall Road, to take part in a session delivered by the club’s official charity Albion in the Community.

Bernardo with pupils at Southwick

Bernardo helped deliver a lesson to around 60 pupils before heading to the school gates to say hello to the rest of the school as they left for home at the end of the day.

He also presented the school with a free Premier League Primary Stars equipment pack – which included footballs, numbered and lettered floor spots and giant dice.

The pack was donated by the Premier League and is designed to be used by teachers at the primary school to help inspire children to be active.

Julia Sherlock, headteacher at Eastbrook Primary Academy, said: “Our pupils were so pleased to meet Bernardo and we can’t thank him enough for giving up his time to visit us.

“The equipment we received will now be put to good use during lessons.”

Paul Williams, schools manager at Albion in the Community, said: “Much of our work uses the appeal of football and the Premier League to encourage and inspire pupils, so to have an actual Premier League footballer attend and join in was amazing.”

Albion in the Community works with almost 130 schools, providing in-school support to teachers to deliver football-themed lessons.

Last season it delivered 472 lessons and ran 1,578 after school sessions.

It also provided 39 teachers with expert support, helping improve their confidence and competency in delivering PE.

For information on how schools can work with Albion in the Community, email schools@albioninthecommunity.org.uk.