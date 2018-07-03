‘Brilliant and dedicated’ Lancing councillor will be ‘greatly missed’

Tributes have been paid to a ‘brilliant and dedicated’ councillor from Lancing who was ‘always willing to help’ others.

David Lambourne, who had served as a councillor for Mash Barn ward on Lancing Parish Council as well as Adur District Council, died on Friday, aged 73.

His wife of 20 years, Lyn Phillips, a former district councillor, said: “David believed in living life to the full and having fun.

“For him, nothing was impossible and everything was achievable.

“He was always willing to help in whatever way he could, no matter how much effort it took, or how much pain it cost him.”

Councillor Gloria Eveleigh, chairman of Lancing Parish Council, said: “We are all shocked and saddened at the news of David’s death.

“On a personal level, he was a kind and warm man.

“He was a brilliant and dedicated councillor, even after his illness was diagnosed.

“The Lancing Parish Council Community Cinema was his idea.

“It was his enthusiasm and generosity in donating much of the equipment that got it started and, with the help of councillor Robin Monk, has made it the success it is today.

“He will be sorely missed by Lancing Parish Councillors and staff, and especially his UKIP team.”

Councillor Joss Loader, chairman of Adur District Council, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with David’s wife, Lyn, and his family.

“David was a passionate councillor with a very strong sense of community and he fought for the residents of Mash Barn with integrity and great commitment.

“He will be greatly missed locally.”

His family are raising funds in his memory for The National Brain Appeal because Mr Lambourne was diagnosed with frontotemporal lobe dementia last year.

On the fundraising webpage his family, who described Mr Lambourne as ‘a much loved husband, dad, father-in-law, grandad and friend’, wrote: “This is a devastating disease with traumatic consequences particularly as it affected his personality.

“Anyone who knew David knew what a happy and infectious personality he had.

“He was very aware of losing himself and this had a huge impact on his mental health.

“The support of people with this form of dementia and their families is crucial.

“Raising awareness is so vitally important so that the wider community are able to support in the best way possible.

“We really appreciate any donation you would like to make and your support at this time would be invaluable.”

Click here to donate to the cause in memory of Mr Lambourne