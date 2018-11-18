Brisk winter winds coming to Sussex - your five day weather forecast for the week ahead

Wintery winds are on their way to Sussex and the south of England, according to the Met Office.

Sunday evening is expected to be fine with clear spells.

Cloud will then thicken from the east by midnight, perhaps with some drizzle, although most places staying dry, the Met Office says.

Monday should break with sunny spells and showers, these turning heavy at times later in the day.

Feeling cold, especially in the brisk winds, with coastal gales possible..

As the week goes on the Met Office predicts cold temperatures with showers, perhaps wintry during heavier bursts Tuesday, and merging to more persistent rain at times.

Brisk easterly winds Tuesday, gradually easing. Increasing risk of frost and icy patches.