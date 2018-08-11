Brooklands in Worthing reopened after 'two dogs electrocuted' entering pond

The area around Brooklands golf course has been made safe and has now been reopened, police said.

The area around Brooklands Par 3 Golf Course had been cordoned off by police earlier today after it was suspected that two dogs had been electrocuted after entering the pond, police said.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The fire service and UK Power Networks were called to assist at the scene and the public was urged to stay away.

Police said the area has now been made safe and has been reopened to the public.

The dogs are reported to be in a stable condition, police said.

The spokesman said: "The area around Brooklands Par 3 Golf Course in Worthing has been made safe by partner agencies and has been reopened, 4.30pm on 11 August.

"The dogs affected are reported to be in a stable condition.

"Thank you to everyone for your patience."

