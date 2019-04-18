Brooklands Park: Remaining familiar features to be removed as regeneration enters next phase

Clearance work at Brooklands Park is set to begin as the implementation of the masterplan for the Lancing site enters its next phase.

Familiar structures like the red railway bridge are due to be removed to make way for a new £2million science adventure park.

A statement from Worthing Borough Council said almost 20 companies had expressed an interest in redeveloping the park, which will include a new café and lakeside picknicking area.

The council’s Brooklands project manager, Gary Prescod, said: “We’ve had to let things settle down a bit and I understand why people might think nothing has happened since we launched the masterplan.

“However I want to assure people they we are just about to go to phase two and start clearing up the park while we assess the proposals to build us a beautiful park for future generations to enjoy.”

The clearance work is expected to take two months and wildflower seeds will be sown to return the park to its natural state before the development work can begin early next year.

Further improvements to the lake are to be carried out by Five Rivers Environmental Contracting Ltd, which will strengthen the mid-lake islands, plant reed beds and review boardwalks and defences in a bid to make it self-sustainable.

The council’s masterplan was announced in October last year after a public consultation process.

The science adventure park will also include improved trails, areas for outdoor activities and an adventure play area. An indoor leisure activity centre is also planned for the south west corner of the park, with the exact use still to be determined.

An ‘iconic vertical feature’, such as a sculpture or a wind turbine, has also been suggested.

The deadline for submissions for redevelopment contractors has not yet passed and council officials expect more interest to emerge.