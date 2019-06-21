Buck Barn collision: A-road closed following serious car accident

The A272 was closed for several hours after a serious collision at the Buck Barn crossroads.

According to a tweet by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, they were called to the scene at around 9.30pm following reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars.

Two crews from Horsham, one from Partridge Green and the heavy rescue tender from Worthing Fire Station were sent to the scene.

The A272 was closed southbound between Buck Barn and Cowfold for several hours while the occupants of the cars were rescued from their vehicles and treated, but reopened at around midnight, according to another tweet from the fire service.

Sussex Police officers from Worthing and Horsham also went to the scene and described the accident as serious on Twitter.

An eyewitness reported that bystanders helped to rescue the people from their vehicles. Adur and Worthing Police also tweeted to thank 'the anonymous member of the public who bought coffees for the officers on the road closures'.

An RTC at the Buck Barn crossroads led to the A272 being closed

It is currently unclear how many people were injured, or the extent of their injuries.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

