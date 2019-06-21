Buck Barn collision: man seriously injured in car accident that closed A-road for hours

The A272 was closed for several hours after a serious collision at the Buck Barn crossroads.

According to a tweet by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, they were called to the scene on the A24 near West Grinstead at around 9.30pm following reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars.

Two crews from Horsham, one from Partridge Green and the heavy rescue tender from Worthing Fire Station were sent to the scene. Sussex Police and paramedics also attended the incident.

A police spokesman said the driver of a black Nissan Juke, a 65-year-old man from Dartford, was cut from his vehicle by the fire service and taken to Worthing Hospital with serious injuries. His front seat passenger, a 60-year-old woman from Dartford, had minor injuries.



The driver of the blue Volkswagen Polo involved, a 35-year-old man from Pulborough, also had minor injuries, police said.



A section of the road was closed until about 11.50pm while emergency services assisted at the scene.

An eyewitness reported that bystanders helped to rescue the people from their vehicles.

Adur and Worthing Police tweeted to thank 'the anonymous member of the public who bought coffees for the officers on the road closures'.

An RTC at the Buck Barn crossroads led to the A272 being closed

An RTC at the Buck Barn crossroads led to the A272 being closed

An RTC at the Buck Barn crossroads led to the A272 being closed