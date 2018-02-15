Bumper Christmas lights donation tinged with sadness

Debbie and Mark Scott have presented a cheque for £1,897 to Guild Care following a bumper collection at their annual Christmas lights display.

Debbie said: “Every year we light up our house for charity with a vibrant Christmas lights display to raise as much money as we can for whichever good cause we have chosen.

“This year we were collecting for dementia services at Guild Care in memory of Mark’s mum, Win, who passed away just over four years ago from dementia-related illnesses.”

The final donation of £43 came from Mark’s dad, Bill, who had been in hospital since December 2, a week after he went to the lights switch on in Windermere Crescent, Worthing.

He had a heart bypass on December 27 and once he was more alert, chose to donate £1 for each day he had been in hospital.

Sadly, Bill died a week later and his funeral service was held yesterday.