Burger van is coming to Brooklands Park

Residents will once again be able to enjoy a hot drink while walking in Brooklands Pleasure Park with the opening of a temporary catering unit.

Oscars Van will pop up in the car park at the Worthing destination from Thursday (February 1).

A council spokesman said: “It will be run by experienced local caterers who will be serving up a range of hot and cold drinks and traditional burger van options, this includes burgers, bacon, sausages, egg, breakfast rolls.”

A cafe at the park closed last year.

Work to drain and restore Brooklands Lake into a ‘family destination’ is ongoing.

